Bikini, piercings, and more: Check out Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali's Goa vacay pics

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is best known for its Tapu Sena – the kids’ squad that has dominated the television space for their bonding over the years on the show.

While some were replaced, others maintained their spot on the sitcom that has been running for over 12 years.

Nidhi Bhanushali, who essayed the role of a grown-up Sonu on the show from 2013 to 2019 is now making headlines for her exotic pictures from a recent vacation in Goa.

Nidhi can be seen flaunting her svelte figure as she stands amid incoming waves posing in a two-piece.

She captioned the post as, “Getting some vitamin Sea and some vitamin D to stay the hell away from covid-19.”