Bikini, piercings, and more: Check out Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali's Goa vacay pics

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is best known for its Tapu Sena – the kids’ squad that has dominated the television space for their bonding over the years on the show.
While some were replaced, others maintained their spot on the sitcom that has been running for over 12 years.
Nidhi Bhanushali, who essayed the role of a grown-up Sonu on the show from 2013 to 2019 is now making headlines for her exotic pictures from a recent vacation in Goa.
Nidhi can be seen flaunting her svelte figure as she stands amid incoming waves posing in a two-piece.
She captioned the post as, “Getting some vitamin Sea and some vitamin D to stay the hell away from covid-19.”
Bhanushali also shared another selfie with a nose ring and box braids.
Some even trolled the starlet for posing in a bikini, teasing her.
One user wrote, “bhide uncle be like - ye jarur us tapu ki shararat hogi.”
“Bhide ne kitne bar kaha tha ki tappu ke sath mtt khel...dekh liya aaj prinam,” added another.
Another commented, “Bhide ko send krta hoon rukk.”
Meanwhile there were those who shielded her from the taunts citing she had left the show and should be left to enjoy life the way she wants.
One user wrote, “Guys stop teasing her by the tmkoc version, she left it, let her be what she wanna be we don’t know the person is going through which trauma and what not let her enjoy her life.”
Nidhi bagged the role of Jheel Mehta who played the OG Sonu. She was then replaced by Palak Sindhwani.
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ aired for the first time on 28 July, 2008 and was telecast on SAB TV, Sony Pictures Network India.
On completion of 3000 episodes, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi said, “3000 episodes is a significant milestone but at the end of the day, it still is just a number. We aspire to carry on entertaining and spreading social awareness amongst our viewers with the same dedication and passion like we have for the last 12 years.”
“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the world's longest running daily family comedy show because of the entire team’s efforts and commitment. I also thank each and everyone associated with the show who has contributed to its huge success,” he added.
