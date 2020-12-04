‘Biggest fumbling in my career of 40 years’: Sudesh Berry upset after co-star Rubina Dilaik forgets his name on ‘BB14’

Veteran television actor Sudesh Berry has expressed how he felt after “Bigg Boss 14” contestant Rubina Dilaik was unable to recall his name.

For those unversed, Berry and Dilaik have worked together on the daily soap "Shakti".

It all began when Rubina was asked to name her co-stars during a task on the reality show. Unable to recall, she could only remember Berry’s onscreen name Harak Singh. After a few moments she got it right.

When a fan picked up the same issue on Twitter, Rubina’s other co-star Kamya Punjabi wrote, “Yes he has really taken this to his heart! In the mor he came 2 me n said “Hello, my name is sudesh berry, just thought of confirming u still know na” my heart broke into thousand pieces! Too bad this is! Now people can troll me sayin dat i m kavita’s frnd but jo sach hai woh hai (Truth is truth).”

Follwing this, Sudesh quote-tweeted Kamya and added, “Apne 40 years ke career meh itni badi fumbling nahi Dekhi... everyday is a learning day #BB14 @ColorsTV #shakti #MyNameIsSudeshBerry (I have not seen such a huge fumbling in my entire career spanning 40 years).”