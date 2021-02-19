Bigg Boss: Swami Om, Priyanka Jagga, Dolly Bindra and other housemates who were shown the door by Salman Khan

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss may thrive on explicit language, nasty spats and below-the-belt antics but the makers have traditionally maintained the one thing that will not be tolerated in the house is physical altercation.



However, in almost every season there has been a housemate who has lost control after provocation and ended up resorting to violence that, in turn, cost him or her a place in the show. They were promptly shown the door.



IANS looks back at some of such housemates over the seasons, who were thrown out of the show.



Vikas Gupta



Vikas was tagged as one of the best players on Bigg Boss 12. However, he was shown the door after he had a fight with fellow contestant Arshi Khan. Since the day they entered, Vikas and Arshi had been at loggerheads. Slowly, things between the two became worse. Arshi was heard telling Vikas that a human being who can't respect his own mother would never be at peace. Vikas, who is tagged as the "mastermind" said that Arshi had crossed the line and, after they got into a big fight, he pushed her in the swimming pool. Following this, Vikas was asked to leave the house.



Madhurima Tuli



She and her former beau Vishal Aditya Singh were part of season 13. Madhurima made headlines after she hit Vishal. Their relationship was evidently toxic. Vishal threw water on Madhurima and she then got up and started hitting him with the frying pan, which left him hurt. Madhurima was subsequently asked to leave the house.

