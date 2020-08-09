Bigg Boss Season 14 Teaser: Salman Khan resumes hosting for reality show at his Panvel farmhouse

For those unversed, Salman has been staying at his farmhouse ever since the lockdown commenced. He had gone with a few members of his family to celebrate Nephew Ahil’s birthday.

According to reports, the actor will be shooting for certain bits from his farmhouse and will communicate with the contestants via video conference.

The shoot for the same will reportedly commence in September.

The show will have the same concept as last year and will only have celebrity participants. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the technicalities of the show are still being worked out.

According to a report by The Indian Express, "Contestants will have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process.”

It has also been reported that popular Television actors like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena and Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan are in talks with the makers.

Khan is also said to have hiked his fees for the 14th installment of the reality show. Last year, the 'Dabangg 3' actor had charged around Rs 12-14 crore per week. However, he will now be paid Rs 16 crore every week.

The 13th season of TV reality show Bigg Boss was eventful, to say the least. There seemed no end to the fights, tiffs, confusing romances and heated arguments. Initially not a good performer on the TRP charts, the show however later picked up and eventually, the makers decided to extend it by five more weeks.