e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PMC Bank depositors to get up to Rs 5 lakh back from Nov 30
Advertisement

Television

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:50 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty confesses her feelings for Raqesh Bapat after a heated argument

he fight started after Shamita got upset with her 'connection' for being sweet to co-contestant Divya Agarwal.
FPJ Web Desk
Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty confesses her feelings for Raqesh Bapat after a heated argument

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty confesses her feelings for Raqesh Bapat after a heated argument

Advertisement

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who've been grabbing attention for their mushy moments in 'Bigg Boss OTT', had a heated argument in the latest episode of the reality show. After the fight, an emotional Shamita was seen confessing her feelings for Bapat.

Shamita and Raqesh had a major fight on Tuesday after latter taunted the actress for 'controlling him' and 'cribbing' all the time. The fight started after Shamita got upset with her 'connection' for being sweet to co-contestant Divya Agarwal. After Divya's lip balm fell from Bapat's pocket, Shamita got furious at him and said that it's over between them. While Raqesh tried to pacify Shamita, she spoke abut the nomination task where she had torn her mother's letter to save Raqesh Bapat.

ALSO READ

‘Give me a kiss right now’: Check out Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s mushy moment on...

Raqesh then spoke about Shamita 's controlling behaviour and how he just can't completely ignore Divya as they're living under the same roof. He also confessed that his feelings for Shamita are real. Shamita also got emotional and opened up about her feelings.

"I have not played the game from Day 1. I let you hold my hand or I let you kiss on my cheek is because I like you. I don’t know how to fake it. When you say all these things to me you have to understand where I’m coming from. It’s taken me a long time to accept myself the way I am. And all the relationships that I had been in, none of the men really made me feel very good about myself, Raqesh. I have gone in a self-preservation mode to protect myself," she said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'So proud my Tunki': Shilpa Shetty reacts to sister Shamita nominating herself to save Raqesh Bapat...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal