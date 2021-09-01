Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty confesses her feelings for Raqesh Bapat after a heated argument

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who've been grabbing attention for their mushy moments in 'Bigg Boss OTT', had a heated argument in the latest episode of the reality show. After the fight, an emotional Shamita was seen confessing her feelings for Bapat.

Shamita and Raqesh had a major fight on Tuesday after latter taunted the actress for 'controlling him' and 'cribbing' all the time. The fight started after Shamita got upset with her 'connection' for being sweet to co-contestant Divya Agarwal. After Divya's lip balm fell from Bapat's pocket, Shamita got furious at him and said that it's over between them. While Raqesh tried to pacify Shamita, she spoke abut the nomination task where she had torn her mother's letter to save Raqesh Bapat.

Raqesh then spoke about Shamita 's controlling behaviour and how he just can't completely ignore Divya as they're living under the same roof. He also confessed that his feelings for Shamita are real. Shamita also got emotional and opened up about her feelings.

"I have not played the game from Day 1. I let you hold my hand or I let you kiss on my cheek is because I like you. I don’t know how to fake it. When you say all these things to me you have to understand where I’m coming from. It’s taken me a long time to accept myself the way I am. And all the relationships that I had been in, none of the men really made me feel very good about myself, Raqesh. I have gone in a self-preservation mode to protect myself," she said.

