Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winner: Shiv Thakare bags trophy and prize money of Rs 17 Lakh

Big Boss Marathi season 2 ended last night, and Shiv Thakare was the one to take the big win home. The former Roadies contestant won hearts with his honestly, and good game plan during the 3 months in the Big Boss house. His appearance on the show increased his fan following immensely, which also proves his win with a huge margin.

Along with the trophy Shiv also took home a prize money of Rs 17 Lakh. He received some tough competition from Neha Shitole towards the end, but his good game and constant win during the house games also helped his win. He was also declared captain multiple times during the season.

Shiv also made headlines for his blooming love for co-contestant Veena Jagtap, and during the grand finale was praised by host Mahesh Manjrekar for honestly playing the game, and for not being fake on the show.