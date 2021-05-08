Bigg Boss Kannada suspended due to spike in COVID-19 cases, last episode to be aired on May 9

The makers of popular reality show Bigg Boss (Kannada) have decided to suspend the ongoing season as Karnataka is set to go into a full lockdown for 14 days starting Monday.

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that a total lockdown will be imposed in the state amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the sttae.

As per the new lockdown guidelines, the government has ordered to shut down the production of TV shows and films.

The show, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, premiered on February 28 and had completed over 70 days.

Parameshwar Gundkal, head of the channel, on Saturday announced that season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada has been cancelled owing to the current situation. "Today is the 71st day since Bigg Boss (season 8) began. I feel emotionally overwhelmed looking at 11 contestants in the house through these cameras. Everyone inside this house is happy as they are unaware of problems that are happening on the outside. They are also safe since they are all isolated. Everybody will be informed about what’s going on on the outside, and they will be brought out," she informed on Facebook.

"All the housemates and crew members will be safely taken to their homes, and the arrangement for the same is underway. The dream and efforts of hundreds of people have been cut short. Even though it was a difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it. Our hearts feel heavy. Not because the show was cancelled but on the account of an invisible virus that is causing all the tragedy," he added.

Host Sudeep had also skipped the last three weekend episodes due to ill-health.



Reportedly, the last episode of the show is likely to be aired on Sunday night by inviting all the contestants of the house on the stage.