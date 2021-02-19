Bigg Boss: From Kishwer Merchant to Pooja Misshra, meanest housemates of all times and their antics

Bigg Boss has seen a successful run for 14 years now. What makes the controversial reality show different from any other is that it brings together people of varied temperaments and personalities under one roof for over 100 days, capturing their antics using multiple cameras.



While various housemates have shown diverse temperaments, it is always seen mean and nasty contestants that stay in your minds. IANS lines up a roster of the meanest contestants of all times.



Kavita Kaushik



She left the house of the ongoing season 14, and temperatures are bound to cool somewhat. Kavita Kaushik has been tagged as one of the meanest contestants this season. Ever since her entry in the house, Kavita had indulged in ugly fights with almost everyone in the house, from Shardul Pandit and Eijaz Khan to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. She was evicted once shortly after she entered the house, and had been given the privilege of re-entry. However, it did not seem like she had learnt her lesson.



Madhurima Tuli



She was a part of the 13th season. Madhurima became a "vamp" in the show after she had a physical fight with her former beau and fellow housemate Vishal Aditya Singh. The "Chandrakanta" actress had hit Vishal with a frying pan repeatedly in one of the episodes.