'Bigg Boss' fame Sofia Hayat defends her nude pics with Om Symbol, calls herself 'Goddess'

She continued: "It is like what they used to do in the past when women with power rose up, they killed them. Like Jesus Christ. He rose up and they killed him. They chased Mary for years. Why do you think I am any different?" She claimed she feels sorry for "such people".

"You are fighting so hard for something which is pure divinity and trying to bring it down, rather than bringing down things that need to be brought down, like people promoting pornography. I have nothing more to say. If Instagram and Twitter listen to you, then they are putting a hand over the mouth of every women," she added.

Sofia also shared a message that was apparently posted by someone she describes as "one of my educated beautiful soul fans".

The message read: "Lot of people are abusing you.. What they (are) doing is their nature. Be always calm. Even the book Kundalini yoga says Maa Kali is naked. Even Naga sanyasi and Aghoris are naked. They are doing tantrik methods. In tantra, there is a chapter explaining attain enlightenment through sex. That's why Kaali is represented by sex by lot of others. Saffron and brightness in your body is a reflection of your soul."