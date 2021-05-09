'Bigg Boss' fame Sambhavna Seth's father passes away after testing COVID-19 positive

A few days ago, Sambhavna had shared that her father has tested positive for COVID-19 and is finding it difficult to get a hospital bed.

She had also sought help from her fans and followers to find a bed for her father.

"Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is Covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother," she had shared.

The second and deadly wave of coronavirus has been hard on our country. With a surge in COVID-19 cases, many celebrities and their loved ones have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Sambhavna stays in Mumbai with her husband Avinash Dwivedi. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss 2.