'Bigg Boss' fame Sambhavna Seth's father passes away after testing COVID-19 positive

Actress Sambhavna Seth, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss, lost her father on Saturday. The news was confirmed by Avinash, Sambhavna's husband, on social media.
In a text post shared by him on Sambhavna's official Instagram account, he wrote, "Today at 5:37 pm Sambhavna lost her father due to COVID-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers (sic)."
Many of her friends from the TV industry poured in condolences for the actress.
A few days ago, Sambhavna had shared that her father has tested positive for COVID-19 and is finding it difficult to get a hospital bed.
She had also sought help from her fans and followers to find a bed for her father.
"Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is Covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother," she had shared.
The second and deadly wave of coronavirus has been hard on our country. With a surge in COVID-19 cases, many celebrities and their loved ones have lost their lives.
Meanwhile, Sambhavna stays in Mumbai with her husband Avinash Dwivedi. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss 2.
