'Bigg Boss' fame Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya quarantined after their cook tests COVID-19 positive

Indian reality show entertainer and former pilot Rahul Mahajan has been quarantined at his Worli apartment, with wife Natalya Ilina, after their cook tested positive for coronavirus. However, the couple tested negative for the same.

Rahul told The Times of India that he and his wife panicked at the start but stated that one should not become a victim of fear before getting tested or treated.

Rahul is the son of former union cabinet minister Pramod Mahajan. He tied the knot for the third time with Kazakhstan Model, Natalya. The couple exchanged vows at a temple ceremony in Malabar Hill in 2018.

Talking about the marriage, Rahul, while speaking to Mumbai Mirror said, “I’ve had big weddings before, but those relationships didn’t last. I’ve known Natalya for a year and a half, even though we got close recently. She wants to start her own business, but I’ll go with whatever she has decided to do. Family life and peace of mind is important.” Speaking about their age difference (he’s 43 and Natalya is 25) he said, “We look good together. “I am 6’2” and she is 5’10.”

For those uninitiated, Rahul has already been married twice with both his marriages ending in divorce as his ex-spouses accused him of domestic violence. His first marriage was with his teenage love Shweta Singh in 2006 which ended within one year. His second marriage was with model Dimpy Gangualy in 2010. Rahul married Dimpy in ‘Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega’, a TV reality show which staged a swayamvar for him.

Mahajan has also participated in other reality shows like Bigg Boss 2, Bigg Boss Halla Bol and Nach Baliye 5.