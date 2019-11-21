Bigg Boss: Dolly Bindra comes out in support of Siddharth Shukla after ugly fight with Asim Riaz

Participants in the ongoing "Bigg Boss season 13" do not hesitate to engage in physical fights. Be it Shehnaz Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee or Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, housemates this season seem solely interested in taking the controversial reality show to a new low.

The fastest season has already witnessed two grand finales and the changing dynamics with new contestants coming in.

Facing criticism since the start for his temper, contestant of Bigg Boss 13 and actor Siddharth Shukla once again went into trouble. Unable to control his anger during a fight with Asim Riaz, actor was accused of choking the latter.

This ugly fight didn’t just leave the imates divided but also the viewers. However, Dolly Bindra, ex- contestant of Bigg Boss has come out in support of Siddharth Shukla.