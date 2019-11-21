Bigg Boss: Dolly Bindra comes out in support of Siddharth Shukla after ugly fight with Asim Riaz

Explicit language, extreme egos and explosive rage are nothing new in "Bigg Boss". This year, however, housemates are engaging in something they never did before.
Explicit language, extreme egos and explosive rage are nothing new in "Bigg Boss". This year, however, housemates are engaging in something they never did before.
Participants in the ongoing "Bigg Boss season 13" do not hesitate to engage in physical fights. Be it Shehnaz Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee or Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, housemates this season seem solely interested in taking the controversial reality show to a new low.
The fastest season has already witnessed two grand finales and the changing dynamics with new contestants coming in.
Facing criticism since the start for his temper, contestant of Bigg Boss 13 and actor Siddharth Shukla once again went into trouble. Unable to control his anger during a fight with Asim Riaz, actor was accused of choking the latter.
This ugly fight didn’t just leave the imates divided but also the viewers. However, Dolly Bindra, ex- contestant of Bigg Boss has come out in support of Siddharth Shukla.
Dolly Bindra was in a conversation with an entertainment portal and was asked about Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Bindra talked about what she feels of Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.
Bindra feels Rashami has been targeting Shukla uneccessarily and this can be one of the main reasons of her losing the BB13 trophy.
“I think Rashami has killed all her chances of winning the trophy. She is almost continuously focusing on doing one-upmanship on Sidharth. Same baat ghuma firake baar baar. Who wants to hear that so frequently.” Not just this, Bindra also talked about Asim and Sid’s fight and said, “she said.
She also spoke about the Asim and Sidhart fight,
Dolly said, “As for the Asim Riaz-Siddharth fight last night, I think Asim provoked Siddharth. Siddharth was not in the wrong.”
Well, no matter what the audience or ex- contestants have to say, there’s no doubt that Rashami and Siddharth’s fued has been garnering huge TRPs for the show.
