'Bigg Boss 6' fame Sana Khan is a 'blushing bride' in her 'walima look'; see pics

Former TV and film actress Sana Khan, who recently tied the knot with Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony, has shared her 'walima look'. For the unversed, Walima is a traditional part of an Islamic wedding, which is performed after the nikah ceremony.

The 'Bigg Boss 6' contestant, on Tuesday, shared stunning pictures of herself in a red bridal trousseau. The 'blushing bride' looked ethereal in a custom hand embroidered lehenga suit by Poonams Kaurture, which she paired with traditional gold jwellery from The House of Rambhajos. For the make up, Sana opted for dramatic smoky eyes and a nude lip colour.

Check out the pictures here: