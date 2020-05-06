'Bigg Boss 2' fame Sambhavna Seth rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital for the second time

Television actress and dancer Sambhavna Seth has been rushed to the hospital, for the second time amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress, who rose to fame from 'Bigg Boss 2', has a YouTube channel with her husband Avinash Dwivedi. Avinash took to his Instagram to share the news with their fans and revealed that she is unwell.

Sambhavna's husband wrote, “Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her to the hospital again. So there will be no vlog today. Regards, Avinash Dwivedi. Television actors Kashmera Shah and Kamya Panjabi took to comment section and reacted to the news. Kashmera wrote, "Call me back soon Avinash. We are worried." While commented, "Oho...get well soon darling...god bless." Actor Gunjan Pant wrote, "What happened?is she alright?pls inform.im really worried now.pls tk cr n get well soon @sambhavnasethofficial ji."