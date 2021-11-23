Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal evicted from Salman Khan's show; netizens call his elimination 'unfair'

Actor Simba Nagpal has been evicted from Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 15'. He is the first contestant from the bottom six to have been eliminated from the reality show.

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, host Salman Khan had announced that only the top five contestants will move ahead and the rest will be eliminated.

However, netizens are upset with Simba's eviction and are expressing their outrage on social media.

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shefali Jariwala also expressed her disappointment after Simba got eliminated.

She tweeted, "@SimbaNagpal7 You were Kind, humble and one of the most genuine people in #BB15. Wishing you success, abundance & happiness always. We are Proudly of you (sic)."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans also took to their social media handles to praise Simba and slam the makers of the show for the 'unfair' elimination. Take a look at some of the tweets here:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Simba came across as one of the those most humble, genuine, calm and composed contestants inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house who did not get into any unnecessary fights.

He was also lauded for being selective with his fights and sharing his opinions.

The actor even reiterated the same during the press conference that 'Bigg Boss' is not a game for him but a platform to show his personality.

Simba had become the VIP member just recently after edging out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Meanwhile, aprt from Simba, the other contestants in bottom six were Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 04:41 PM IST