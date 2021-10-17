Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan schools Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal over their growing intimacy

'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes have always been entertaining and filled with lots of fun. The superstar is known for cracking jokes as well as scolding contestants for their unacceptable behaviour inside the BB house.

During 'Bigg Boss 15's second weekend special episode too, Salman schooled a few contestants for their behaviour as last week witnessed many ugly moments between the contestants.

One of his main targets was Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, who fought with many of her fellow contestants this week. Salman was not happy with Afsana's abusive language and behaviour with the housemates.

Meanwhile, the host also schooled Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer over their growing intimacy on national television.

Salman asked the newly-in-love couple to keep a check on what they are doing and how would it be looking on TV. He asked them to think about how would it look if they are not together in the future.

He further mentioned that they should think about it from all perspectives and then act on it accordingly.

Talking about the clip of their kissing moment, he said, “Chale to lifelong chalne do, but agar ye kal jake nahi chala 10-15 saal baad ya kahi social media pe, toh kaisa lagega?" He added, “What if you guys don’t get married and alag alag ghar me shadi hogyi toh iska kya asar padega socha hai kabhi?"

Miesha and Ieshaan have always been comfortable sharing intimate moments in front of the camera. Time and again, they have been spotted hugging and kissing each other and also getting intimate under one blanket.

Salman also schooled Miesha for not following the rules of the 'Bigg Boss' house and for using foul language and abuses. He scolded her for smoking around in the house rather than using the ‘smoking room’ provided there.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 01:04 PM IST