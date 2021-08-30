e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:34 PM IST

'Bigg Boss 15' new promo: Salman Khan, Rekha warn contestants of 'Sankat in Jungle'

It seems that the contestants will have to walk through the forest and endure its many dangers before they make it to the 'Bigg Boss' house
IANS
It seems like superstar Salman Khan's search for the 'Bigg Boss 15' house is still not over. If you're wondering what's up, don't miss the new promo of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

In it, Salman Khan is seen wandering around the woods when he hears a sound coming from a tree that he calls 'Vishwasun Tree' (the husky voice is that of the ageless Rekha).

He then starts having a conversation with the tree. Speaking for the tree, Rekha welcomes Salman and he inquires about the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

From the promo it seems that the contestants this season will have to walk through the forest and endure its many dangers even before they make it to the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Will they all make it safely? Check out the promo here:

'Bigg Boss 15' will air on Colors soon.

'She is such an irritating girl': Arshi Khan fires salvo at 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Divya Agarwal

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:34 PM IST
