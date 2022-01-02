Bigg Boss 15: Munmun Dutta, Akanksha Puri, Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh to enter Salman Khan's show as challengers

Popular television actors Munmun Dutta, Akanksha Puri, Surbhi Chandna and Vishal Singh are all set to enter the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as challengers.

According to a report in ETimes, the challengers will make things difficult for the inmates and will make them perform tasks inside the house. The challengers will reportedly stay inside the BB house for a day.

In the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, host Salman Khan announced that the housemates will soon face a new challenge.

According to one of the promos shared by the makers on social media, Surbhi will challenge the contestants to find a loophole in the task and get it cancelled. This will leave them in a confused state.

While Surbhi isn't new to the 'Bigg Boss' stage, Munmun and Vishal will be entering the house for the first time.

On the other hand, for the past two years, speculations have been rife over Akanksha's participation in the reality show. However, that didn’t happen. Akanksha was also in the news when Paras Chhabra, her ex, featured in the 13th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

