Bigg Boss 15: Manav Gohil reacts to reports of his participation in Salman Khan's show

Actor Manav Gohil finally broke his silence on reports of his participation in one of the most controversial TV reality shows 'Bigg Boss 15'.

During an interaction with News18, the actor denied the news and categorically said that he is not participating in the show this year.

Manav said that he has been getting a lot of calls and messgaes on social media about this, however, he is not doing the show.

He also claimed to be busy with the shoot of some other project.

Manav has acted in many popular shows such as 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kkusum', 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' and 'The Buddy Project'. He has appeared in films like 'Tribhanga', 'Baaghi 3' and 'Super 30' among others.

He was last seen playing the lead role in the TV show 'Shaadi Mubarak'.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced the date of 'Bigg Boss 15' grand premiere. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to air on Colors TV from October 2. This was revealed in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' grand finale on Saturday.

In a new promo shared by the Instagram handle of Colors TV, Salman Khan is seen revealing the release date.

While Divya Agarwal won 'Bigg Boss OTT', Nishant Bhat emerged as the second runner-up. Before announcing the name of the winner, host Karan Johar showed the housemates a silver briefcase and said that whoever chooses to take the briefcase will directly enter 'Bigg Boss 15'. Pratik Sehajpal took it and chose to enter Salman's show.

The other celebrities who are likely to enter the show are Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Amit Tandon, Ronit Roy, Simba Nagpal, Nidhi Bhanushali, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and others.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:35 PM IST