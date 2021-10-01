Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali to enter Salman Khan’s reality show as a contestant?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with the 15th season of popular reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’.

The new season of 'Bigg Boss' will see contestants facing number of challenges as the contestants have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food, place to perform daily chores, it is going to be a wild ride for the inmates.

Now, according to a report by ETimes, television actor and host Jay Bhanushali will be entering the show as a contestant.

Jay became a household name with the show 'Kayamath' and also participated in other reality shows such as ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket’, ‘Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao’, ‘Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan,’ ‘Nach Baliye 5’, and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’.

Recently, he also turned host for ‘Indian Idol 12’ in Aditya Narayan’s absence.

On personal front, Jay married Mahhi in 2010 and their daughter Tara was born on August 21, 2019. They had also adopted their caretaker's kids, Khushi and Rajveer, in 2017.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on October 2, 2021. The makers have confirmed several contestants, namely, Shamita Shetty, Sahil Shroff, Pratik Sehejpal, Donal Bosht, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz.

In an interaction with the media, Salman Khan said, "It is always a great pleasure to come back to hosting Bigg Boss, a show that I share such a long-standing association with. Like the past successful seasons, the new season of the show will be even more exciting, as the contestants get ready for a wild ride in the jungle with VishwasunTREE accompanying them in their journey. Rest assured this season is about to witness 'dangal' like never before. Buckle up, it is going to be an excursion to remember as it's 'sankat in jungle' this year."

He added further about the show: "There will be 250 cameras looking out for every movement and contestants will be given a small survival kit in the jungle."

Salman Khan said that it will not be easy for the contestants to face all the challenges as they have to spend five months away from their family and home. "It won't be an easy journey for the contestants as they have to be away from their family, being worried about them like if anyone has got Covid and other tensions. But they need to be strong as this is all about this game. The contestants have to show their real selves and those who manage to face the challenges by being physically and mentally strong really hats off to them."

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:25 PM IST