‘Bigg Boss 15’ House Inside Pics: Speaking tree, jungle-themed garden, giant flamingo, and more

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with the 15th season of popular reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’.

The new season of 'Bigg Boss' will see contestants facing number of challenges as the contestants have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food, place to perform daily chores, it is going to be a wild ride for the inmates.

According to pictures surfaced on social media, the theme for this year has been incorporated in the interiors of the house.

Designed by filmmaker Omung Kumar and Vanita Omung Kumar, the indoors feature green aesthetics with grass all over packed with lush trees, flowers, a swing, animal installations, and more.

The house also features a giant flamingo that stands in between the roof and the floor, pool converted into a lake with a wooden bridge.

In a joint statement, the designers of the house stated: "Designing the 'Bigg Boss' house creatively every year comes with its own set of challenges. It's a place where the contestants stay locked in under strict surveillance for months at a stretch, so it needs to have a combination of luxury and hardships. But this season we have innovated a lot because the house had to be a jungle and we had to bring that alive in every corner of the house."

Describing the house in greater detail, Omung said: "You will find the garden area turned into a jungle with lots of greens, flowers, hangings and barks; you will also see reflections of the jungle and animals inside the house. Bright floral prints, animal structures and huge wings give the house a surreal vibe that will both comfort the housemates and play a spoilsport. The house has been interestingly designed and I hope the contestants and viewers like it."

Check out the pictures below.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on October 2, 2021. The makers have confirmed several contestants, namely, Shamita Shetty, Sahil Shroff, Pratik Sehejpal, Donal Bisht, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz.

In an interaction with the media, Salman Khan said, "It is always a great pleasure to come back to hosting Bigg Boss, a show that I share such a long-standing association with. Like the past successful seasons, the new season of the show will be even more exciting, as the contestants get ready for a wild ride in the jungle with VishwasunTREE (speaking tree) accompanying them in their journey. Rest assured this season is about to witness 'dangal' like never before. Buckle up, it is going to be an excursion to remember as it's 'sankat in jungle' this year."

He added further about the show: "There will be 250 cameras looking out for every movement and contestants will be given a small survival kit in the jungle."

Salman Khan said that it will not be easy for the contestants to face all the challenges as they have to spend five months away from their family and home. "It won't be an easy journey for the contestants as they have to be away from their family, being worried about them like if anyone has got Covid and other tensions. But they need to be strong as this is all about this game. The contestants have to show their real selves and those who manage to face the challenges by being physically and mentally strong really hats off to them."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 09:44 AM IST