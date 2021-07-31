Bigg Boss 15: Host Karan Johar wants these two B-Town celebs locked inside the house

Trust 'Bigg Boss' to take you on an emotional joyride. From controversies to love affairs to drama, the show has it all. The reality series, where viewers get to witness their favourite celebrities react organically to situations, has been a massive hit for years.

And when you think about 'Bigg Boss' with Bollywood celebrities, who crosses your mind? Well, Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan would make for two very interesting contestants.

Ever since 'Bigg Boss OTT' has been announced, there have been rounds of speculations about which contestant will be participating.

While viewers wait with bated breath for the list of stars to unfold, KJo, who is hosting this year's Bigg Boss OTT, recently spoke about who he thinks will be a great fit to enter the house amongst his social circle.