'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Nishant Bhat reveals why he walked out of the race with Rs 10 lakh: 'Never wanted to get evicted'

Choreographer Nishant Bhat was one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 15. While actress Tejasswi Prakash won the season and actor Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the first runner-up, Nishant decided to walk out of the race on the finale with Rs 10 lakh.

In a candid chat with Free Press Journal, the choreographer, who was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT, reveals his reason for doing so and even reflects on his journey inside the house.

Sharing his experience, Nishant says, “My Bigg Boss 15 journey was wonderful. I stayed inside the house for nearly six months, and I got a chance to know myself better in these months. I feel overwhelmed, blessed, and grateful for everything. My journey was much better than I had expected.”

Nishant had not expected to reach the finale and that he would receive so much love and support from the audience. Even though he didn't lift the trophy, he is satisfied with his journey. “I always wanted to be a part of Bigg Boss as a contestant because I worked on the finale episodes of the show earlier as a choreographer. Since I was the first choreographer to participate as a contestant, I had no idea how much the audience would connect with me,” he shares.

Elaborating further, he adds, “Even before being a part of Bigg Boss OTT, the biggest stress I had was that I'd be eliminated in the first or second week. But luckily, the audience loved me from day one, and I went on to become the first runner-up. I had never thought that I’ll reach the Bigg Boss 15 finale. I always wanted to win the hearts of the audience, and from the kind of response I’m getting, I think I have managed to do that.”

When asked what was the first thing he did after coming out of the house, he shares, “I actually want to go out and party, but I haven't got the time yet. But the first thing I did was I went to have a drink with a few friends and family members (laughs). Also, I was fed up with cooking inside the house for so many people and eating the meals prepared by myself. So after coming out of the show, I had ghar ka khana. It was like coming from a hectic day at work and having home-cooked food. I got that feeling."

On the show, Nishant made good friends, and his bond with co-contestants Pratik and Shamita Shetty is loved by fans. Their hashtag PraNiSha was also trending on social media. Talking about his friendship with Pratik and Shamita, Nishant states, “All three of us had a different journey on the show. We are three strong individuals, and because of that, our bond is so strong. We fight with each other, but at the same time, we are also protective of each other. I'm very happy that I met them on the show. Right now, we are spending time with our families, but this friendship is going to stay, and we'll also work together in the future.”

When quizzed if he was not confident about winning the show, as he decided to walk out with Rs 10 lakh, Nishant explains, “It was not about winning for me. I had never thought of winning the show. I wanted to experience the entire Bigg Boss journey, and throughout the show, I have done everything according to my heart. At that point, I thought I should take the money and leave. Before that, a task had happened in which I was the highest-voted contestant by the audience. So even if I would not have taken that decision of leaving the show, I'm pretty sure I would have been the runner-up or would have won.”

He adds, “But still, I felt that it was a wise decision and Salman Khan sir also said the same thing. People will not remember who came first, second or third, but they will always remember who took the bag (laughs). Also, I never wanted to be evicted from Bigg Boss' house. Several ex-winners had come, and I exited with them. So that’s the most beautiful thing.”

While Bigg Boss season 15 got over last week, the drama is still not over. Fans are still conflicted about Tejasswi's win. Having said that, there’s also a debate going on that Pratik deserved to win the show. Nishant also wanted his friend Pratik to lift the trophy. “All the top five contestants are my good friends. Pratik is very close to me, and of course, I wanted him to win. We both wanted to be in the top 2, but I took the suitcase. Tejasswi has also been a good friend. She won because she had contributed to the show. Also, it was the audiences’ decision as the winner was decided according to the public vote. So the audience must have thought something,” he concludes.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:38 AM IST