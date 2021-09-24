Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz's brother Dr. Umar Riaz to be a part of the reality show

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 13' first runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is all set to enter the 15th season of the popular reality TV show.

Umar, who is a doctor by profession, shared the news of him joining the 'Bigg Boss' house on his Twitter handle.

"Guys it's confirmed that I will be entering #bb15 house. I have always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish you will support me in this journey as well," he tweeted.

Many social media users including Asim sent their best wishes to Umar.

Congratulating his elder brother, Asim tweeted, "Congratulations @realumarriaz to be part of #BiggBoss15 Good luck big brother..!"

For the unversed, Umar had also made a special appearance on the 'Bigg Boss 13' family special episode.

Apart from Umar, the makers have also confirmed the names of 'Bigg Boss OTT' finalists Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal as 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:56 AM IST