Bigg Boss 14: 'We have to make Aly Goni lift the trophy', Jasmin Bhasin tells fans

After being evicted from Bigg Boss 14, actress Jasmin Bhasin on Monday started a campaign to rally her fans to come together for her boyfriend and fellow housemate Aly Goni, and make him the winner.

The actress took to Twitter and Instagram to share a note for her fans and followers.

"To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick & thin, during this rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just wanna tell you, I absolutely love each & everyone of you. I was in tears after I saw all the love & support my fans have showered me with, on my good days and even on my bad ones. Your love made my journey so much easier. I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. I couldn't have done this without your support," Jasmin tweeted.