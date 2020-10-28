Bigg Boss 14: Viacom18 writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray, apologises for Jaan Kumar Sanu's remarks on Marathi language

Indian playback singer Kumar Sanu's son and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu recently courted controversy for his remarks on the Marathi language.
According to a report by Zoom TV, Pratap Sarnaik of Shiv Sena and MNS leader Amey Khopkar have threatened against the channel with dire consequences if Jaan doesn't apologise.
The comments came to light following after Jaan locked horns with Nikki Tamboli and asked her not to speak in Marathi.
He said, "Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko."
Sarnaik condemned the remarks and said that insulting the Marathi language will not be tolerated. He has reportedly reached out to the channel’s representatives and Salman Khan’s PRO as well.
On the other hand, Khopkar asserted that if Jaan doesn’t apologise within 24 hours they will halt the shooting at Goregaon. He concluded by stating that he will see to how Jaan gets work in Mumbai given the remarks.
Now, Viacom18 has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, apologising for the same. The statement read as follows:
Dear Sir,
We have received objections regarding the reference to Mardi, language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel.
We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode.
We hereby apologize if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner.
Yours faithfully,
For Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Colors Channel)
Earlier, Jaan told PTI that he didn't hesitate to pick up the offer to appear on ‘Bigg Boss’ as the show is a huge platform for emerging talents.
"I have been a fan of the show and have followed it since season one. It's one of the biggest reality shows that we have. The kind of platform the show provides for contestants and for new talents like us, it's unmatched. It's such a big opportunity." Starting his singing career at the age of five, Jaan has lent his voice to several cover versions of popular hit tracks, including that of his father's "Dil Mera Churaya Kyun".
"One thing I have learnt from the show is that one can never strategise anything. It's such a dynamic game, there is no fixed manner to play it. You have to adapt to the situation. The only thing I have in mind is to be authentic and original. That's what will take me ahead," he added.
