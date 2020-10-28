Bigg Boss 14: Viacom18 writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray, apologises for Jaan Kumar Sanu's remarks on Marathi language

Sarnaik condemned the remarks and said that insulting the Marathi language will not be tolerated. He has reportedly reached out to the channel’s representatives and Salman Khan’s PRO as well.

On the other hand, Khopkar asserted that if Jaan doesn’t apologise within 24 hours they will halt the shooting at Goregaon. He concluded by stating that he will see to how Jaan gets work in Mumbai given the remarks.

Now, Viacom18 has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, apologising for the same. The statement read as follows:

Dear Sir,

We have received objections regarding the reference to Mardi, language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel.

We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode.

We hereby apologize if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner.

Yours faithfully,

For Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Colors Channel)