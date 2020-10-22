Bigg Boss 14: This is how much contestants are getting paid per week; Rubina earns the highest

"Bigg Boss", one of Indian television’s most popular reality shows, is back with its new season, minus the live audience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Armed with a hammer, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the show, opened the 14th season, signifying that "Bigg Boss" is set to give a befitting response to 2020, which has been a difficult year so far.

Khan introduced this season’s contestants who entertained the viewers with their performances. They are TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actors Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, singers Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, and south actor Nikki Tamboli.

In the first two weeks, model Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal were evicted.

Former "Bigg Boss" contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan entered the show as ''Toofani Seniors'', who took over the reins of the house and played an instrumental role in making important decisions over the last 15 days.

Now, according to The Khabri, here’s a list of the amount reportedly paid to the contestants and seniors per week.

Rubina Dilaik - Rs 5 lakh

Jasmin Bhasin - Rs 3 lakh

Nishant Singh Malkani - Rs 2 lakh

Sara Gurpal - Rs 2 lakh

Eijaz Khan - Rs 1.8 lakh

Pavitra Punia - Rs 1.5 lakh

Abhinav Shukla - Rs 1.5 lakh

Nikki Tamboli - Rs 1.2 lakh

Rahul Vaidya - Rs 1 lakh

Jaan Kumar Sanu - Rs 80k

Shehzad Deol - Rs 50k