Bigg Boss 14: This is how much contestants are getting paid per week; Rubina earns the highest

"Bigg Boss", one of Indian television’s most popular reality shows, is back with its new season, minus the live audience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Armed with a hammer, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the show, opened the 14th season, signifying that "Bigg Boss" is set to give a befitting response to 2020, which has been a difficult year so far.
Khan introduced this season’s contestants who entertained the viewers with their performances. They are TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actors Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, singers Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, and south actor Nikki Tamboli.
In the first two weeks, model Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal were evicted.
Former "Bigg Boss" contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan entered the show as ''Toofani Seniors'', who took over the reins of the house and played an instrumental role in making important decisions over the last 15 days.
Now, according to The Khabri, here’s a list of the amount reportedly paid to the contestants and seniors per week.
Rubina Dilaik - Rs 5 lakh
Jasmin Bhasin - Rs 3 lakh
Nishant Singh Malkani - Rs 2 lakh
Sara Gurpal - Rs 2 lakh
Eijaz Khan - Rs 1.8 lakh
Pavitra Punia - Rs 1.5 lakh
Abhinav Shukla - Rs 1.5 lakh
Nikki Tamboli - Rs 1.2 lakh
Rahul Vaidya - Rs 1 lakh
Jaan Kumar Sanu - Rs 80k
Shehzad Deol - Rs 50k
Seniors:
Sidharth Shukla - Rs 32 lakh
Hina Khan - Rs 25 lakh
Gauahar Khan - Rs 20 lakh
As for the show’s host Salman Khan, it was earlier reported that the actor who has been associated with the show for a decade, is being paid a whopping amount of Rs 250 crore this season.
However, according to Hindustan Times, Khan, while talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India said that he will be ‘more than happy’ to take home a smaller paycheck so that other crew members can get paid.
During the show’s premiere, Khan said, "This is that year where the most negative word is positive."
"This lockdown has made people learn many household chores be it washing the utensils, mopping the floor and most importantly it has taught us to appreciate the past," he further said during the launch of the show.
Keeping in mind the pandemic and safety precautions, the 54-year-old actor said this time there will be no live audience on the sets, adding the show feels empty without their presence.
With the theme - ''Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab” (Things will change as Bigg Boss will confront 2020') - the Bigg Boss house is equipped with a shopping mall, theatre, and spa.
Khan also revealed that the contestants completed their quarantine period before entering the house.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)