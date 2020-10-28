Bigg Boss 14: Shiv Sena, MNS threaten Jaan Kumar Sanu for 'insulting' Marathi language

A day after Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu made headlines for being nominated by Rahul Vaidya citing nepotism, the budding singer has courted his first offscreen controversy for remarks on the Marathi language.
According to a report by Zoom TV, Pratap Sarnaik of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amey Khopkar have threatened against the channel with dire consequences if Jaan doesn't apologise.
The comments came to light after Jaan locked horns with Nikki Tamboli and asked her not to speak in Marathi.
He said, "Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko."
Sarnaik condemned the remarks and said that insulting the Marathi language will not be tolerated. He has reportedly reached out to the channel’s representatives and Salman Khan’s PRO as well.
On the other hand, Khopkar asserted that if Jaan doesn’t apologise within 24 hours they will halt the shooting at Goregaon. He concluded by stating that he will see to how Jaan gets work in Mumbai given the remarks.
Jaan is the son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu. Prior to entering the reality show, Jaan told PTI that his father was shocked when he first broke the news to him.
"When I told my father about my decision, he was shocked. There was a long pause, a moment of silence. We were on video call. He asked me if I was sure about it, if I was truly up for the show. Once the shock settled, he was extremely supportive and happy. He even gave me a few tips," he said.
The musician said he didn't hesitate to pick up the offer to appear on "Bigg Boss" as the show is a huge platform for emerging talents.
"I have been a fan of the show and have followed it since season one. It's one of the biggest reality shows that we have. The kind of platform the show provides for contestants and for new talents like us, it's unmatched. It's such a big opportunity." Starting his singing career at the age of five, Jaan has lent his voice to several cover versions of popular hit tracks, including that of his father's "Dil Mera Churaya Kyun".
"One thing I have learnt from the show is that one can never strategise anything. It's such a dynamic game, there is no fixed manner to play it. You have to adapt to the situation. The only thing I have in mind is to be authentic and original. That's what will take me ahead," he added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)