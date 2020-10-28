Bigg Boss 14: Shiv Sena, MNS threaten Jaan Kumar Sanu for 'insulting' Marathi language

A day after Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu made headlines for being nominated by Rahul Vaidya citing nepotism, the budding singer has courted his first offscreen controversy for remarks on the Marathi language.

According to a report by Zoom TV, Pratap Sarnaik of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amey Khopkar have threatened against the channel with dire consequences if Jaan doesn't apologise.

The comments came to light after Jaan locked horns with Nikki Tamboli and asked her not to speak in Marathi.

He said, "Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko."

Sarnaik condemned the remarks and said that insulting the Marathi language will not be tolerated. He has reportedly reached out to the channel’s representatives and Salman Khan’s PRO as well.

On the other hand, Khopkar asserted that if Jaan doesn’t apologise within 24 hours they will halt the shooting at Goregaon. He concluded by stating that he will see to how Jaan gets work in Mumbai given the remarks.

Jaan is the son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu. Prior to entering the reality show, Jaan told PTI that his father was shocked when he first broke the news to him.