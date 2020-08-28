Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to be paid a whopping amount of Rs 250 crore for hosting the new season

Popular reality show Bigg Boss rolled out its new season with Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the host.

The actor, who has been associated with the show for a decade is reportedly being paid a whopping amount of Rs 250 crore this season, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

The report further states that Salman will be shooting once a week for the two-weekend episodes. For 12 weeks, the actor will be paid Rs 10.25 crore per episode, which is Rs 20.5 crore per week.

Last year, the 'Dabangg 3' actor had charged around Rs 12-14 crore per week.

The show will reportedly be aired mid-October on Colors TV.

The show will have the same concept as last year and will only have celebrity participants. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the technicalities of the show are still being worked out.