Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, asks her to leave the show right away

Love her, hate her but you surely cannot ignore Rakhi Sawant. She is undoubtedly the queen of controversies courtesy her bizarre antics, gimmicks and loud behaviour.

Rakhi has always come across as a person who does not believe in filters. She speaks her mind, does her thing, without thinking twice.

Ever since she entered the 14th season of Bigg Boss, Rakhi has managed to grab the audience by their eyeballs thanks to her eccentric mannerism and uncouth behaviour.

However, in the recent ‘Weekend Ka Var’ promo, the reality show’s host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan can be seen giving Rakhi a earful after she questions character of her co-contestants.

He summons her in the theatre area and says "Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho (You accuse people, question their characters)."

As Rakhi tries to explain herself, "Bolna sahi nahi hai sir but (It is wrong to say but)," Salman doesn't let her finish and adds, Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai to humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti to, aap is waqt ye show chor kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye (I have always supported you. If this is entertainment, we do not need it at all. If you cannot check yourself and stop yourself from crossing the limit, you may simply walk out of the house right now)."