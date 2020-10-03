Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan promises to clap back at 2020 with entertainment

Rubina Dilaik enters 'Bigg Boss' house with husband Abhinav Shukla
Popular Television actor Rubina Dilaik and her husband, model-actor Abhinav Shukla are one of the contestants in Salman Khan's reality show.
The actor, who shot to fame from series like 'Chotti Bahu and 'Shakti', tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend in 2018.
South actress Nikki Tamboli participates in controversial reality show
Nikki Tamboli is a 24-year-old South Indian actress.
She has starred in films like 'Thippara Meesam', 'Kanchana 3' and 'Chikati Gadhilo Chithakkotudu'.
Known for her glamourous avatar, model-actress enjoys a huge following on social media and has over 445k followers on Instagram.
Eijaz Khan is the first confirmed contestant to enter the BB14 house
'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' actor Eijaz Khan aka Gabbar, who made headlines for dating actress Anita Hassanandani, is the first contestant to enter the fourteenth installment of the show.
The popular TV actor rose to fame when he debuted in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kkavyanjali'.
Khan has also worked in the film 'Tanu Weds Manu'.
Qualities 'Toofani Seniors' will look for in 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants
When asked what qualities the seniors will look for in contestants, Gauahar Khan said that she will look for leadership skills , clarity of thought and how much the contestants value being on the show.
Hina Khan said that she will judge the contestants on their 'real' personality'
On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla revealed he will look for the entertainment quotient in contestants.
Former contestants turn 'seniors': Gauahar, Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla promise a mad ride
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla will enter the house for 14 days.
The former contestants also known as 'seniors' will set rules for the house and decided which contestant's status will be changed from TBC (to be confirmed) to confirmed.
While Gauahar will look after the kitchen, Sidharth will make rules for the bedroom. Meanwhile, Hina Khan will decide if the contestants will get their luggage or not.
The wait is over!
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' on October 3.
Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, who made a guest appearance at the virtual launch event to promote the upcoming season, are entering the house.
This year, 'Bigg Boss' is bound to be different from the other seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
