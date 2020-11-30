Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik reveals her marriage is on the rocks - 'Abhinav and I were about to get divorced'

Popular reality show “Bigg Boss 14” has taken a dramatic term after television actress Rubina Dilaik revealed that her marriage with Abhinav Shukla has hit rock bottom.

In a promo released on Sunday, the contestants are shown participating in a task that allows them a shot at gaining Rubina’s immunity stone.

The challenge is to reveal intimate detail of their lives which no one is aware of publicly.

In a bid to maintain her stone, Rubina revealed on camera that she and Abhinav were heading for a divorce prior to entering the show. She added that this was a grace time for them to rekindle their relationship.