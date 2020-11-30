Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik reveals her marriage is on the rocks - 'Abhinav and I were about to get divorced'

Popular reality show “Bigg Boss 14” has taken a dramatic term after television actress Rubina Dilaik revealed that her marriage with Abhinav Shukla has hit rock bottom.
In a promo released on Sunday, the contestants are shown participating in a task that allows them a shot at gaining Rubina’s immunity stone.
The challenge is to reveal intimate detail of their lives which no one is aware of publicly.
In a bid to maintain her stone, Rubina revealed on camera that she and Abhinav were heading for a divorce prior to entering the show. She added that this was a grace time for them to rekindle their relationship.
Rubina is best known for playing Radhika in “Chotti Bahu” and Soumya Singh in “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.”
Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Rubina said, "Abhinav and I have always kept our relationship private. We don't like to share much stuff about us. So, it would be challenging for us to showcase our bond in the public domain. Hope we come out stronger.”
Agreed Abhinav: "The show will prove how strong we are as couple. It will be a test of our relationship. It's a challenge to deal with other 11 to 12 people inside the house."
Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018.
