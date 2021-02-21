Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya or Aly Goni, who's going to win this season?

The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-CCTV drama, housemates Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli have made it to the final week of Bigg Boss 14.



We look at what works in favour of these finalists, and what does not.



RUBINA DILAIK

A popular television actress, Rubina made a name with roles in shows such as Chotti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Within the house, her ‘shikshika' behaviour made her unpopular. Outside, her loyal fan base has been fiercely voting for her. Several top stars have rooted for her, too. In the house, visiting Seniors Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan were once heard discussing how Rubina possesses all the qualities to win the show this season. Outside, stars from Bipasha Basu to Kamya Panjabi to Srishty Rode have backed her over the weeks, among others.



Why she should win:

She has survived being the only contestant nominated during her whole stay. Her strong fan following is always around to bail her out. Also, she is one of the smartest players in the show. Her strategies have been sharp compared to others.



Why she shouldn't win:

Till last week, Rubina had the advantage and one free vote of her husband Abhinav Shukla in the show, which somehow helped her in completing her stay in the house. Many wondered, is predictability slowing her down?