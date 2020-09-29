Bigg Boss 14: Leaked promo suggests controversial godwoman Radhe Maa is entering Salman Khan's reality show

Salman Khan's controversial reality who 'Bigg Boss 14' is round the corner and speculations have been rife over contestants in the house this season.

Colors TV's 'Bigg Boss' returns with season 14 in October and host Salman Khan has already shot several promos for the show. The makers recently shared a video of Khan announcing the premiere date of the reality show, which he has been hosting since its fourth season in 2010.

"2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect," the post read.

While the details about the new season's theme and contestants are currently under wraps, a leaked promo, according to an Instagram page, suggests that controversial spiritual leader Radhe Maa is entering the show.

Check it out here: