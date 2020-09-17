'Bigg Boss 14' ke rasode me Gopi Bahu: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress Gia Manek to participate in Salman Khan's reality show?

Salman Khan's controversial reality who 'Bigg Boss 14' is round the corner and speculations have been rife over contestants in the house this season.

Colors TV's 'Bigg Boss' returns with season 14 in October and host Salman Khan has already shot several promos for the show. The makers recently shared a video of Khan announcing the premiere date of the reality show, which he has been hosting since its fourth season in 2010.

"2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect," the post read.

While the details about the new season's theme and contestants are currently under wraps, Television actress Gia Manek, best known for playing Gopi Bahu in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', is reportedly participating in the show.

Manek, who made her acting debut in 2010, had quit the show after two years to participate in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. After Gia quit the Star TV show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was roped in for the role of Gopi Bahu. Devoleena had also participated in the 13th installment of 'Bigg Boss'.