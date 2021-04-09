Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik calls Salman Khan's reality show 'fake'

For those unversed, Kaita ha entered the reality show as a wild card contestant. However, she had quit the show by storming out of the house after a heated argument with Rubina.

During the episode. noticing that certain housemates in the show were not abiding by the house rules, Bigg Boss decided to intervene and announced that those contestants who do not wish to follow the rules can leave the house. With this, he opened the doors. At this time, Kavita and Rubina were having an epic showdown. The fight between turned ugly as both refused to step down.

Eventually, Kavita stormed out of the house as the main door of the show was open due to the finale week task. Kavita's sudden exit left the housemates in shock.

After her exit, Kaushik has been headlining for shutting down trolls with her hilarious replies.

When a fan said that she shouldn't have left the house midway, she had tweeted in Hindi, "I will always quit the house full of hatred and misunderstandings no matter how much loss I suffer. It’s not difficult to break the face but it’s always right to leave things at the hand of time and Karma."