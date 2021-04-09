Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik calls Salman Khan's reality show 'fake'

Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who had left Salman Khan's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' after having a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik, has called it 'fake'.
The 'F.I.R' actress on Friday shared a video of herself performing yoga and wrote: "Can be anything but controlled."
Responding to the same, a user commented, "You should not have done big boss. I donno if its just me but it did lot of harm to imagine . I am ur fan and wish you all the best things in life."
Kaushik had a befitting reply to the fan's comment.
She wrote: "Its ok, like they say once you've spoilt your "image" you are free! Now I don't give a fu€k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show."
In January, Kavita had lashed out at another fan for a similar tweet and written, "Kyu bhai ? Jhoota affair chalaaya koi? Apni shaadi ke raaz kholey ? Ya nakli aansu bahaaye for footage victim card khel ke? Agar inn baaton se respect milti hai toh tel lene jaaye aisi respect! (Why? Did I have a fake affair on the show? Did I reveal secrets about my marriage? Or did I cry fake tears and played the victim card for footage? I don’t care for respect that people get by doing such things)"
For those unversed, Kaita ha entered the reality show as a wild card contestant. However, she had quit the show by storming out of the house after a heated argument with Rubina.
During the episode. noticing that certain housemates in the show were not abiding by the house rules, Bigg Boss decided to intervene and announced that those contestants who do not wish to follow the rules can leave the house. With this, he opened the doors. At this time, Kavita and Rubina were having an epic showdown. The fight between turned ugly as both refused to step down.
Eventually, Kavita stormed out of the house as the main door of the show was open due to the finale week task. Kavita's sudden exit left the housemates in shock.
After her exit, Kaushik has been headlining for shutting down trolls with her hilarious replies.
When a fan said that she shouldn't have left the house midway, she had tweeted in Hindi, "I will always quit the house full of hatred and misunderstandings no matter how much loss I suffer. It’s not difficult to break the face but it’s always right to leave things at the hand of time and Karma."
In another tweet, she had added: "Vo gate toh uss din swayam mahadev ne mere liye khulwa diya tha dost, baaki sab toh content for viewers to consume n assume hai i was desperate to get out and not stay in, everyone can't understand this."