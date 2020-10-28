Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured beau Aly Goni to enter Salman Khan's show?

Superstar Salman Khan, who is hosting Bigg Boss, had recently introduced wild card contestants -- actors Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. However, the makers have yet another surprise in store for the audience.

Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured beau, actor Aly Goni is reportedly set to enter the house in the first week of November. According to a report, after being approached by the makers of 'Bigg Boss 14', Aly has finally given a nod.

"Jasmin is already going strong inside the house and Aly will turn out to be a great ally for her. In fact both of them will be a strong support system for each other. Aly had openly slammed Nikki Tamboli (Jasmin’s arch rival inside the house) and her team on social media for targeting Jasmin and him in a distasteful manner. What makes the prospect even more interesting is the fact that Jasmin and Aly have always been linked with each other. While they have vehemently denied being a couple, their easy-going camaraderie and sizzling chemistry have often set tongues wagging," an unnamed source told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor ALy Goni has been quite vocally supporting his rumoured girlfriend through social media. From slamming Nikki Tamboli and asking for votes to sharing sweet notes and hilarious clips, he's often added fuel to the fire with his posts.

On Tuesday, the popular Television actor had tweeted, "Be strong because it will get better. It may be stormy now but it can’t rain forever sherni fir shikaar karegi."