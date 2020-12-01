Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni's fans trend #WeWantAlyBack after latter gets evicted in mid-week elimination

After popular Television actor Aly Goni was evicted from 'Bigg Boss 14' in a mid-week elimination, hashtag #WeWantAlyBack made its way to the Twitter trends. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's fans took to the micro-blogging site to slam the makers of the Colors TV show and demanded the return of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor.

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured beau, actor Aly Goni was introduced as a wild card contestant earlier this month.

A user wrote, "Don't separate them.. This will make your trp fall as many of us will not watch the show."

Another tweeted, "Bring back Aly.. This is the worst decision made by bb.. He said that he came to support, but with supporting her he changed the entire dynamics of the show."

"#WeWantAlyBack Aly is much more deserving to be in finale than some of the other contestants. Bring Back Aly," read a tweet.

Check out the tweets here: