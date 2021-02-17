Bigg Boss 14: Has Nikki Tamboli taken Rs 6 lakh and quit Salman Khan's reality show?

With the Bigg Boss 14 finale just round the corner, there is a buzz if contestant Nikki Tamboli has quit the show after being offered Rs 6 lakh during a task.

On Wednesday, Nikki was nowhere seen in the live 24 hour channel of the show on a digital streaming portal.

Also, the promo of the forthcoming episode shows Nikki calculating and discussing her options after being offered Rs 6 lakh in exchange of leaving the show in its final days.

The promo showcased that the contestants can make one wish that will be granted if other housemate willingly agree to make the sacrifice for the former.