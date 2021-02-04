Bigg Boss 14: From sexual assault to divorce threats, Rakhi Sawant makes shocking revelations

Days after Bollywood's controversy queen Rakhi Sawant spoke about her troubled marriage with husband Ritesh on “Bigg Boss 14”, the dance diva made shocking revelations during a task of the reality show.
Rakhi was seen telling her co-contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya that when she sought financial help from a friend to treat her mother who suffered from her first heart attack, he sexually assaulted her.
She said, “He agreed to give me the money and when I told him I’d pay him back, he said, ‘Just relax, there is nothing bigger than mom’. I was happy, I thought he is such a nice man.” However, he asked me to meet him the next day. When I went to meet him, he locked me inside his imported car and told me ‘You know Rakhi! There’s nothing like a free lunch in this world. I gave you money, what will you give me?’ I told him I could not give him anything. I was young and did not understand what he meant.”
Rakhi further added that the person forced himself upon her, even as she screamed and called for help.
Speaking about her marriage, the 42-year-old claimed that her husband Ritesh was already married and had a child when they tied the knot.
She said, “He often threatens me with divorce. I cannot stay alone, I am dead. I do not have the strength. I still want to save this marriage.”
For those unversed, Rakhi married Ritesh, a businessman, on July 28, 2019 in Mumbai.
Earlier, Rakhi broke down while discussing her marriage with former contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat.
She revealed that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be the donor so she can have babies.
On the other hand, Rakhi’s husband spoke to the media in December 2020, after Nikki Tamboli and Manu Punjabi used foul language against his wife.
Recalling his romance with Rakhi, Ritesh told IANS: "It was love at first sight for us, and before that we didn't meet each other. We used to talk on phone, and then we met each other and got married within two to three days. I told Rakhi that our pictures should not be leaked anywhere in the media or social media, and as an ideal wife, she followed that. Rakhi is like a small child and, to be honest, the kind of love and affection she has showered on me and my family, she has won my family's heart after our marriage. She is like an angel to me and I don't think I could pay her debt in the next seven births."
Asked why he felt the need to open up before the marriage at this point of time, he said: "I decided to talk to the media because I want to support her. I think she has the potential to win the show. She is being misrepresented in the show and her true side is not being shown. So, I wanted the people of India to know her story. We did a very formal marriage ceremony and she has been with me through thick and thin."