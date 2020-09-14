Bigg Boss 14: From Neha Sharma to Eijaz Khan – list of contestants to participate in Salman Khan’s reality show

Popular reality show Bigg Boss has rolled out its complete list of contestants who are going to participate in the upcoming season 14.

According to a report by SpotboyE, the list includes following names:

Neha Sharma - Bollywood actress, who rose to fame with the film 'Tume Bin 2'. She also played a small part in Ajay Devgn's film 'Tanhaji'.

Jasmin Bhasin - She was recently seen in 'Naagin 4' and Khatron Ke Khiladi -Made In India.