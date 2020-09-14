Bigg Boss 14: From Neha Sharma to Eijaz Khan – list of contestants to participate in Salman Khan’s reality show

Popular reality show Bigg Boss has rolled out its complete list of contestants who are going to participate in the upcoming season 14.
According to a report by SpotboyE, the list includes following names:
Neha Sharma - Bollywood actress, who rose to fame with the film 'Tume Bin 2'. She also played a small part in Ajay Devgn's film 'Tanhaji'.
Jasmin Bhasin - She was recently seen in 'Naagin 4' and Khatron Ke Khiladi -Made In India.
Eijaz Khan - TV actor who made headlines for dating actress Anita Hassanandani. He rose to fame when he debuted in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kkavyanjali'. Khan has also worked in the film 'Tanu Weds Manu'.
Kumar Janu - He is the son of acclaimed singer Kumar Sanu.
Nishant Malkani - He was last seen in the show 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega'.
Pavitra Punia - She made waves for her participation in MTV's Splitsvilla. Pavitra has also worked in shows like 'Yeh Hain Mohabbatien', 'Naagin 3', and 'Kavach'.
Naina Singh - Also a Splitsvilla contestant who was last seen in 'KumKum Bhagya'.
'Bigg Boss 14' will reportedly be aired mid-October on Colors TV.
The show will have the same concept as last year and will only have celebrity participants. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the technicalities of the show are still being worked out.
According to a report by The Indian Express, "Contestants will have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process.”
The 13th season of TV reality show Bigg Boss was eventful, to say the least. There seemed no end to the fights, tiffs, confusing romances and heated arguments. Initially not a good performer on the TRP charts, the show however later picked up and eventually, the makers decided to extend it by five more weeks.
