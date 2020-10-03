Bigg Boss 14: From Asim-Himanshi to Prince-Yuvika, former contestants who became real-life couples

Superstar Salman Khan will return with the season 14 of the hit reality show "Bigg Boss" on October 3.

‘Bigg Boss’ has headlined every season for not just its quirky format but also for the contestants who found love inside the house.

The list includes couple who strengthened their relationship and eventually tied the knot, as well as those who have been going strong after meeting on the show for the first time.

While some conquered it all and are living a happily ever after, others fell apart.

Prince Narula - Yuvika Chaudhary