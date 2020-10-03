Bigg Boss 14: From Asim-Himanshi to Prince-Yuvika, former contestants who became real-life couples

Superstar Salman Khan will return with the season 14 of the hit reality show "Bigg Boss" on October 3.
‘Bigg Boss’ has headlined every season for not just its quirky format but also for the contestants who found love inside the house.
The list includes couple who strengthened their relationship and eventually tied the knot, as well as those who have been going strong after meeting on the show for the first time.
While some conquered it all and are living a happily ever after, others fell apart.
Prince Narula - Yuvika Chaudhary
Former ‘Bigg Boss 9’ (2015) winner Prince Narula expressed his feelings for Yuvika Chaudhary with a heart-shaped ‘parantha’ on the show. However, before the latter could reveal her feelings she was evicted.
The two reunited after the season ended and began dating, which was evident through their social media posts. Eventually the two got married in 2018.
Rochelle Rao - Keith Sequeira
Rochelle and Keith entered the Bigg Boss house in its ninth season. Though they didn't walk away with the title, their chemistry was loved by the audience. What's more? The two are happily married now.
The couple had an elegant beach wedding at a quiet resort, surrounded by those closest to them. The bride, an ex-Miss India always wanted a beach for her destination wedding.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai
TV actress Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai tied the knot in 2016 after dating for 6 years. The couple participated together in 'Bigg Boss' season 9.
Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra made waves for their sizzling chemistry in 'Bigg Boss 11'.
While many assumed this to also be a scripted affair, the couple has been going strong even today.
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana
Touted as the sexiest pair in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 12, Asim may emerged as the first runner-up, but he won his ladylove Himanshi – also known as Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai.
Himanshi called off her 9-year relationship for Asim, and returned to the house after getting evicted to discuss their future together.
Asim ended up proposing, which Himashi politely rejected, citing that it is an important life decision which she would like to take in the presence of their family members.
The two reunited after the season ended that Himanshi confirmed that the two are dating.
Gauahar Khan - Kushal Tandon
Former ‘Bigg Boss 7’ (2013) winner Gauahar Khan began dating television actor Kushal Tandon during the show. While the duo was seen as an adorable pair, things fell apart a year later.
Sara Khan - Ali Merchant
In ‘Bigg Boss season’ 4, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant had a fairy tale wedding planned by Bigg Boss makers. However, it was reportedly fake as they were paid Rs 50 lakh for this publicity stunt. Sara and Ali got divorced just after the season ended.
Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna
Karishma and Upen’s relationship also seemed like a scripted love story in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 8. After getting evicted from the show, Upen was again taken into the house just to spend time with Karishma, which set tongue wagging.
Upen proposed to Karishma on national television when they participated on dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ (season 7) and they got engaged.
However, they parted their ways after doing a show, ‘Love School’.
The first promo of the "Bigg Boss 14" was released last month. It was shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Details about the new season's theme and contestants are currently under wraps.
