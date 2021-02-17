'Bigg Boss 14' fame Sonali Phogat robbed of gold, Rs 10 lakh cash; loses her pistol too

Jewellery, a licensed revolver, Rs 10 lakh and other valuables were stolen from BJP leader and former “Bigg Boss 14” contestant Sonali Phogat's house in Hisar, Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

In her complaint, Phogat said that the theft took place when she was in Chandigarh.

Though there were CCTV cameras in the house, but the thieves took the digital video recorder (DVR) that contained footage, police said.

HTM Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhjit said that the theft case is being probed.

Phogat in her complaint said on February 9, she went to Chandigarh after locking her house. When she returned to Hisar on February 15, the locks were broken, police said.

Gold and silverware, a silver pot, Rs 10 lakh cash, jewellery, a .22 bore licensed pistol and eight cartridges were found missing from the house, they said.

Phogat, who had earlier landed in a controversy for allegedly beating up an official with her slipper, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Mandi Adampur, losing to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Sonali Phogat was the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha. In 2016, she made her acting debut with the TV show “Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma”. She was last seen in the web series, “The Story of Badmashgarh” in 2019.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Sonali made headlines creating ruckus as she fought with Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan over parathas. The fight was over throwing a paratha in the dustbin. Housemates had complained against Sonali for allegedly threatening them on national television.

With inputs from Agencies