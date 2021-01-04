'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nishant Singh Malkhani meets with a car accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Popular television actor and former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani met with a car accident on New Year’s Eve in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

According to a report by Times of India, Nishant had a narrow escape.

In a statement, the actor said that there is nothing to worry, and is perfectly alright with no injuries.

The 33-year-old added that his car rammed into another vehicle which came from the wrong side. The incident took place exactly at 11:59 pm – a minute before the clock struck to celebrate New Year.

Interestingly it was Nishant’s first road trip. The actor cited it to be an unforgettable one.

Nishant was in Rajasthan for a work cum pleasure trip and planned to ring in 2021 in the deserts with his friends.

On work front, Nishant completed a digital film titled 'LAC Live The Battle', which is based on the Sino Indian skirmishes in the Galwan Valley.