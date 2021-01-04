'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nishant Singh Malkhani meets with a car accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Popular television actor and former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani met with a car accident on New Year’s Eve in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
According to a report by Times of India, Nishant had a narrow escape.
In a statement, the actor said that there is nothing to worry, and is perfectly alright with no injuries.
The 33-year-old added that his car rammed into another vehicle which came from the wrong side. The incident took place exactly at 11:59 pm – a minute before the clock struck to celebrate New Year.
Interestingly it was Nishant’s first road trip. The actor cited it to be an unforgettable one.
Nishant was in Rajasthan for a work cum pleasure trip and planned to ring in 2021 in the deserts with his friends.
On work front, Nishant completed a digital film titled 'LAC Live The Battle', which is based on the Sino Indian skirmishes in the Galwan Valley.
"I am playing an army officer and the character is very patriotic. He is always ready to give up his life for his country and he is somebody who doesn't think twice before getting into the battle with the enemy. He is a very daredevil kind of character; he's not afraid of death and is an ideal Indian army officer. I have so much respect for the Indian Army and it's an honour for me to play an army officer," he said.
Directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, the film is expected to release in January 2021.
Prior to his Rajasthan trip, Nishant won the award for the most versatile actor at the International Iconic Awards in Mumbai.
He said, "I am happy that my hard work has paid off. I got this award for my role in ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ where I played seven different characters in different time. I played double role as well. And all this happened in the span of 2 years. I presented so many disguises in the show. Fans and viewers have appreciated that too.”
When asked what an award means to him, the actor stated, "I think the appreciations means a lot to me. As an actor I crave for applause. Of course, money is important but praises lift me up and push me harder.”
