'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19; under home quarantine

Actress-model Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame from Colors TV's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has revealed that she's currently under home quarantine and taking all the precautionary measures.

Sharing the news with her fans, Tamboli wrote, "I have been tested COVID positive early this morning.

I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advice.

I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too.

I will forever be grateful for all your love and support."

urging her followers to follow the norms, the actress added, "Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light."