'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jaan Kumar Sanu undergoes huge transformation; Gauahar Khan reacts

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu underwent a major physical transformation and recently took to Instagram to share a picture with fans.
Along with his latest pictures, the singer revealed that actor and his BB co-contestant Eijaz Khan encouraged him to get fit. Sharing a mirror selfie, Jaan said he never felt better before.
Jaan also shared a picture of a vest that Eijaz had doodled on.
Actor Gauahar Khan, who came on the show as a senior, had also left an imprint of her lipstick on it.
In the caption of his post, Jaan recalled a promise he made to not only fit into the vest someday but also wear it to a concert.
"Back in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still). I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one day. 6 months down the line I've never felt fitter and I did what I promised. Swipe to see," he wrote.
"Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house. I still have the Vest with me and I'm waiting for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I will wear it," he added.
Fans were left thrilled with Jaan's massive transformation. Many left behind appreciation comments for the former Bigg Boss contestant. Have a look at the pictures here:
Fans were thrilled with Jaan's massive transformation. Many left behind appreciation comments for the former Bigg Boss contestant.
Responding to Jaan, Gauahar wrote in one of her Instagram stories, "Soooo proud of you Jaan. You can achieve anything you want."
Jaan is the son of popular singer Kumar Sanu, who ruled the Bollywood playback scene in the nineties.
