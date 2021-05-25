'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jaan Kumar Sanu undergoes huge transformation; Gauahar Khan reacts

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu underwent a major physical transformation and recently took to Instagram to share a picture with fans.

Along with his latest pictures, the singer revealed that actor and his BB co-contestant Eijaz Khan encouraged him to get fit. Sharing a mirror selfie, Jaan said he never felt better before.

Jaan also shared a picture of a vest that Eijaz had doodled on.

Actor Gauahar Khan, who came on the show as a senior, had also left an imprint of her lipstick on it.

In the caption of his post, Jaan recalled a promise he made to not only fit into the vest someday but also wear it to a concert.

"Back in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still). I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one day. 6 months down the line I've never felt fitter and I did what I promised. Swipe to see," he wrote.

"Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house. I still have the Vest with me and I'm waiting for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I will wear it," he added.

Fans were left thrilled with Jaan's massive transformation. Many left behind appreciation comments for the former Bigg Boss contestantHave a look at the pictures here: