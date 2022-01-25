'Bigg Boss 14' fame Abhinav Shukla's cousin paralyzed after he was beaten up, stripped naked

Former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Abhinav Shukla, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share his ordeal of struggling to file an FIR after his cousin was brutally assaulted that left him paralysed.

Sharing a picture of his cousin, Abhinav tweeted, "My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious, stripped naked, left to die. Somehow, he survived. Spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd."

IPS officer Surendra Lamba responded to Abinav's tweet and wrote, "@ashukla09 Please ask them to get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensuring justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind!"

Abhinav replied to the same stating, "Thank you, sir, getting the needful done! Jai Hind."

Abhinav's tweet also received responses by Punjab Police and Gurdaspur Police. They asked him to get in touch with Pathankot Police.

Abhinav has won several hearts with his performance on 'Bigg Boss 14' where his wife, Rubina Dilaik, emerged as the winner. He was known for his calm attitude in the house. The couple got married in 2018.

Over the years, he has worked in shows such as 'Geet Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka', 'Chotti Bahu', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', among others.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:46 AM IST