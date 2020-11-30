Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was molested in childhood

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan reveals a shocking dark secret from his childhood during a task in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

The immunity stone that filmmaker Ekta Kapoor bestowed upon housemate Rubina Dilaik is now up for grabs. To win it, the contestants have to reveal that one, very personal thing that no one knows about themselves. This turns out to be a very heartening occasion, as the contestants reveal some very personal and life-changing truths about themselves.

Eijaz, who is seen as one of the most firebrand contestants, broke down while sharing he was touched inappropriately as a child. He said that he had struggled with it for years and that his therapist helped him get over it.

Eijaz broke down as he said that he did not tell his father about it and that was one thing he regretted. However, he remained strong and said that he knows he was not to blame for it as he was only a child, and he was only sorry about the fact that he could not tell his father about it.