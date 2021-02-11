'Bigg Boss 14' couple Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia make relationship official on Instagram

Khan, who is temporarily out of the controversial reality show and is not leaving any chance to spend time with his ladylove.

Talking about his romance blooming with Pavitra in the house and on his plans to take the affair forward, Eijaz told IANS: "Well, it was real then and it is real now."

He added: "She is the only person I am spending the most amount of time with, and I want to. I have met my dad and brother and they are very happy. My brother has met her, and today a small part of my family might meet her because we might just go out for an ice cream or something."

Pavitra is keen to meet Eijaz's side of the family, he says.

"She wants to meet them; they want to meet her. They are very, very curious about who is caring for Eijaz and who is keeping him happy. I want them to know who Pavitra is," he said.

On the other hand, Pavitra's personal life headlined in the media, during her time in the reality show.

Pavitra opened up about getting engaged, but did not reveal the name of the person with whom she was engaged.

She had previously spoken about her relationships with BB13 contestant Paras Chhabra and Pratik Sehajpal.

Besides that, a hotelier named Sumit Maheshwari accused Pavitra of keeping their marriage a secret, and cheating on him four times.

In the past, Paras had shared that Pavitra cheated on her husband with him. Sumit claimed that he was the man in question who was cheated upon.

"We are still husband and wife. We got engaged and we were married also, but she didn't disclose it," Sumit is heard saying in an interview to YouTube channel Fifafooz.

He also opened up about Pavitra's growing closeness with Eijaz Khan on the show, saying: "It is shocking, but I don't find her relationship genuine."

He said that he stopped watching the show after Pavitra started getting close with Eijaz, and called her an opportunist.