'Bigg Boss 14' contestants to stay in quarantine before entering the house, won't get to meet Salman Khan: Report

While the details about the new season's theme and contestants are currently under wraps, recent reports suggest that the contestants will not meet host Salman Khan, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to maintain social distancing, Salman will not be interacting with the contestants throughout the show and even post-elimination.

A report also suggest that the makers have decided to quarantine the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 14' at a hotel in Goregaon, Mumbai. After finishing the quarantine period, they will also have to undergo COVID-19 tests once again before entering the house. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the contestants will enter the 'Bigg Boss' house on October 1, two days ahead of the show's premiere.

The first promo of the 'Bigg Boss 14' was released last month. It was shot at the 54-year-old actor's Panvel farmhouse during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Actor Siddharth Shukla was the winner of the last season of the reality series, which aired from September, 2019 to February this year.